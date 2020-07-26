2020 Census Car Caravan makes its way through Guadalupe

Santa Maria - North County

GUADALUPE, Calif. - A caravan for the 2020 US Census made its way through the streets of Guadalupe on Saturday.

The caravan was led by The Little House By The Park and the Guadalupe Community Changers. More than a dozen cars participated in the parade including vehicles from the Guadalupe Fire Department, Catholic Charities, Dignity Health, Mechanics Banks and City Council member Liliana Cardenas.

The Census Car Caravan set off at 12 p.m. from 4681 11th Street and looped through neighborhoods across Highway 166 before ending at the same address around 1:30 p.m.

Participants honked and cheered while driving down streets in their decorated cars. Residents were also invited to come out and cheer with them.

The parade was followed by a Census Clinic at The Little House By The Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Residents attending the Clinic could complete a 2020 Census questionnaire.

Masks, gloves, and sanitizer were provided at the Census Clinic. Six-foot distancing was also required.

The purpose of the caravan was to spread awareness of the 2020 Census in a creative way that also helps minimize contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Census Caravan is a fun way for us to reach out to the community during a time when our outreach opportunities are restricted due to social distancing guidelines,” said Sam Duarte, Director of The Little House By The Park. “It is important that everyone is counted in order to ensure we get our fair share of state and federal funding.”

City officials hope the caravan will increase residents' response to this year's census.

The Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara said in a release that, "Emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic are precisely why the government needs accurate census data. The census shapes decisions about how billions of dollars in federal funds will flow into the community for the next ten years."

According to the 2020 Self Response Rate Map, as of July 20, 2020, only 61% of Guadalupe households have completed their census.

The remaining households have until Oct. 31 to respond to the census. Census forms can be completed online at www.my2020census.gov.