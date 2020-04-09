Santa Maria school naming delayed until May

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Bonia School District School Board decided to delay the renaming of the Enos Ranch Elementary school on Wednesday night.

The Santa Maria Bonita School District school board held a virtual meeting to vote for the new name of Enos Ranch Elementary on Wednesday.

During the meeting the school board did not come to an agreement about the name for the new elementary school being built near College and Battles Road.

During the meeting, the school board had a list of names to choose from including Bill Libbon, Pleasant Valley and Enos/Enos Ranch.

None of the names received a majority of three "yes" votes from the five Board Members.

The school naming item was tabled and will be discussed again at the May 13 at the board meeting.

The May 13th board meeting will also be held virtually amid the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing orders in place.

The three potential school names provided to the board came from the work of a committee consisting of district employees, students, parents and community members who reviewed more than 100 suggested names earlier this year.