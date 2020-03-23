Santa Maria Fire Department asks public not to call 911 for non-emergency calls
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Fire Department is receiving an increase in non-emergency calls due concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The Santa Maria Police Department has also received high call volumes but has gone down over the weekend. Find out what fire and police want the public to know before dialing 911 as well as what could happen when too many non-emergency calls are made to the agencies.
