Santa Maria Police Department HQ lobby closes until further notice

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department Headquarters lobby located at 1111 West Betteravia Road in Santa Maria will be closed until further notice to minimize the exposure to COVID-19.

The department said the closing is out of extreme abundance of caution and following measures set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), State of California, and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

According to the department, this closure will have minimal impact on its ability to provide policing services. Records staff will be available to the public by appointment only for services such as a vehicle release or sex offender registration.

You can reach SMPD's Non-Emergency Line at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2950 or pdrecords@cityofsantamaria.org.

In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.