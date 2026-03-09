Skip to Content
Man airlifted with significant injuries after falling at Carpinteria Bluffs Monday afternoon

Image courtesy of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District
March 9, 2026 4:43 pm
CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A man suffered significant injuries after falling from the Carpinteria bluffs Monday.

According to Carpinteria-Summerland Fire, the man was found down on the beach using a drone and a helicopter hoist operation was used to take the man from the beach directly to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment.

The man had significant injuries to his leg and back at the scene shared the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The joint response included the Montecito Fire Protection District, the Santa Barbara City and County Fire Departments, American Medical Response as well as deputies with Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detailed the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

