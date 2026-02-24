Skip to Content
Man’s body recovered from rocky shores off of El Camino De La Luz in Santa Barbara Tuesday

February 24, 2026 4:40 pm
Published 4:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Tuesday morning, the body of a man believed to be in his 50s was recovered at the base of a cliff on the beaches off of El Camino De La Luz.

No evidence of foul play has been discovered, but the death remains under investigation stated the Santa Barbara Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

The public identification of the man is pending notification of his next of kin added the Santa Barbara Police Department.

On Feb. 24, around 9:52 a.m., dispatchers received a call reporting a body on the beach near the 1800 block of El Camino De La Luz in the West Mesa neighborhood detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara first responders located the body of a man, currently believed to be in his 50s, near the rocks at the base of a cliff shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

