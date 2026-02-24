Man’s body recovered from rocky shores off of El Camino De La Luz in Santa Barbara Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Tuesday morning, the body of a man believed to be in his 50s was recovered at the base of a cliff on the beaches off of El Camino De La Luz.

No evidence of foul play has been discovered, but the death remains under investigation stated the Santa Barbara Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

The public identification of the man is pending notification of his next of kin added the Santa Barbara Police Department.

On Feb. 24, around 9:52 a.m., dispatchers received a call reporting a body on the beach near the 1800 block of El Camino De La Luz in the West Mesa neighborhood detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

