Santa Barbara - South County

Southbound Highway 101 south of Fairview Avenue closed due to fallen tree Monday

CHP-Santa Barbara Area
By
today at 10:17 am
Published 10:23 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Southbound Highway 101, south of Fairview Avenue, was closed Monday after a large eucalyptus tree fell across the roadway blocking all southbound lanes and the northbound fast lane.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, there are no reported injuries and no estimated time for reopening.

The California Highway Patrol is diverting southbound drivers at the Fairview Avenue exit.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route and to exercise caution while driving in the area added Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

