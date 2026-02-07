Teresa Garcia of Ventura dies from injuries after being hit while entering her parked vehicle on Anapamu Street Friday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday night, 67-year-old Teresa Garcia of Ventura was hit by a vehicle on Anapamu Street while trying to enter her own vehicle and Your News Channel learned Saturday that she has died from her injuries.

On Feb. 6, around 5:20 p.m., first responders were dispatched to 100 W. Anapamu Street for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a person trying to enter their parked vehicle stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, 67-year-old Teresa Garcia suffered significant injuries as a result of the collision and she was transported from the scene to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment.

Due to the serious nature of the collision, parts of Anapamu Street were closed for several hours and the Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The involved driver cooperated with investigators and was confirmed to not have been impaired by alcohol following an evaluation at the scene noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The investigation into the fatal incident remains ongoing detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.