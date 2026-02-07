Skip to Content
Fire crews successfully put out commercial fire on Cremona Drive Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 10:25 am
GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews knocked down a fire limited to the first floor room of a commercial building in the 100 block of Cremona Drive Saturday morning.

There were no injuries reported from the scene and the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene of a commercial fire at 7:37 a.m. and once there, discovered that the flames were limited to a single room on the first floor.

The red flags are responders stationed alongside the building that had the fire Saturday morning.

A single fire sprinkler was able to hold the flames there and the fire was completely knocked down at 8:04 a.m. added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County fire personnel remained on the scene following the knockdown to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

