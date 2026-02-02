1st year Girl Scout Troop already making a big impact

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A first-year Girl Scout troop is already proving that leadership and service can start at a young age.

Troop 55548, made up of 17 Brownies, is finding meaningful ways to give back to the community while learning lifelong skills and preparing for Girl Scout cookie season.

From planting trees at Ellwood Mesa to providing a full Thanksgiving meal for a local family, the girls are gaining hands-on experience in teamwork, leadership, and service and all while having fun.

Part of their journey includes using a sit-upon, a classic Girl Scout tradition. The handmade mats give scouts a clean, portable place to sit during meetings, camping trips, outdoor activities, cookie booths, and more. As the troop continues to grow, these sit-upons will remain a symbol of their adventures and shared memories.

“I like helping people and also making people laugh,” said Girl Scout Kayla Jevons.

Another scout, Kyler Murray, shared that she enjoys “making people smile when giving them Girl Scout cookies.”

For co-leader Angela Jevons, the experience is especially meaningful.

“I was a Girl Scout with my mom, my mom was my leader, and I have very fond memories of that,” Jevons said. “I hope that as my daughter grows up, she realizes it’s full of memories and that she has a great time doing it with me.”

Supporting Girl Scout cookie sales helps girls build confidence, develop leadership skills, and fund local adventures and community service projects.

Girl Scout cookie season is officially underway, so keep an eye out for Troop 55548 and other local troops as they kick off another sweet season of giving back.