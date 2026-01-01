Police respond to upper State for potentially mistaken report of a gunman on New Year’s Eve

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – On New Year's Eve, officers were searching the area of State and La Cumbre for a man with a rifle that police now believe may have been a mistaken tip.

On Dec. 31, around 5:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a passing motorist reporting that they saw a man standing on the north sidewalk of upper State Street pointing a rifle into the sky stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the witness continued driving from the area and arriving officers closed State Street between La Cumbre Street and Hope Avenue as part of the response.

Your News Channel reached out multiple times about the reported gunman and the associated road closure Wednesday evening and did not receive a response except that there was a police action in the area.

An officer eventually called the witness and learned that the reported gunman was seen in front of the Best Western Plus at 3850 State Street, but hotel management and a search of the area resulted in no additional information shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

"It’s possible the witness was mistaken about what they observed," noted the Santa Barbara Police Department in a press release about the response. "No other reports were received of a man with a gun. Officers searched the area thoroughly and were unable to locate anyone matching the description or with a gun. The area was deemed safe, and the roads were reopened."

In total, the roads were closed for less than 15 minutes before being reopened added the Santa Barbara Police Department