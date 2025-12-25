Christmas Rainstorm Hits Central Coast: Families Celebrate Despite Flooding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It’s Christmas Day, but the storm isn’t taking a holiday. Steady rain continues to move across the Central Coast, causing street flooding and keeping transportation officials and airlines on alert even as families continue their celebrations.

Throughout the day, streets in areas like Anacapa Street and the Funk Zone were covered in standing water, making travel slow and slick. Overnight, strong winds combined with saturated ground caused a large tree to fall between Los Carneros Road and Cathedral Oaks, showing just how soaked the area has become.

Despite the wet weather, many families carried on with their holiday plans, staying close to home or venturing out briefly. Traffic on the roads was noticeably lighter. At Santa Barbara Airport, officials monitored weather conditions closely. Only a few flights were cancelled or rescheduled as crews adjusted to the rain and wind.

Visitors like Nandana Baruah from Seattle said, “This time the weather isn’t very good, but we just arrived yesterday and haven’t dealt with any flooding or concerns.”

Some businesses stayed open on Christmas Day, keeping holiday traditions alive despite the storm. Debbie Pech, assistant manager at Moby Dick Restaurant, said, “We were worried the storm might keep people away, but it hasn’t affected us at all. We have standing room only right now.”

Along the coast at Stearns Wharf, families braved the rain with umbrellas and jackets, continuing their Christmas celebrations.

Meanwhile, crews quickly responded to an accident on Highway 101 northbound near Evans Avenue in Summerland, reopening the roads promptly.

Officials remind drivers to slow down, watch for ponding water, and use caution as the storm continues moving through the region.