First Responders Rescue Injured Hiker Off Hot Springs Trail Thursday

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) – First responders rescued an injured hiker off of Hot Springs Trail around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Montecito Fire Department, the hiker suffered an ankle injury about half-a-mile up the trail Thursday afternoon and firefighters brought them down in a rescue basket.

AMR then took the hiker to the hospital for further medical treatment added the Montecito Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.