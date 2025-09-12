Skip to Content
Author, anthropologist and former Hotshot Jordan Thomas joins Your News Channel Friday

By
New
today at 4:49 pm
Published 5:12 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Anthropologist and former Los Padres Hotshot firefighter Jordan Thomas joined Your News Channel to discuss his new book When It All Burns: Fighting Fire In A Transformed World.

Thomas recounts his experience fighting fires during a record-setting, six-month wildfire season while serving as a Los Padres National Forest Hotshot, the special forces of America's firefighters.

The book was also inspired by Thomas' previous academic work at the University of Cambridge and Durham University as a Marshall Scholar and current studies as a Chancellor's Fellow at UC Santa Barbara.

Scientists have had to adopt the new term 'megafire' to describe wildfires that require climate conditions that did not exist even a generation ago explained Thomas.

Thomas has had his work published in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and The Drift.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

