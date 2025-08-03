Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta serves community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta wrapped up its 3-day event on Sunday night.

The final day of the church's annual fiesta fundraiser turned out to be the most crowded.

Volunteers called it is a good sign when they start running out of food.

Volunteers made all the authentic food on site.

Arthuro Fausto and Camilia Escobar enjoyed seeing the community come together to celebrate their culture with food and dance.

Fr. Pedro Lopez acknowledged the concerns about safety in the wake of ICE raids and said they persevered.

"It has always been a very strong community building experience and the same was true this year and we really needed it to happen and it did ,so, we are very grateful," said Fr. Pedro.

Anthony Rodriguez said attendance picked up as people saw the extra security.

"We really appreciate everybody's support, this is is all made by love and family and tradition," said Rodriguez.

Families had a chance to play games, and shop at a White Elephant Sale, too.

They also bought food to eat the fiesta and to take home.

.