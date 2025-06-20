Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

First Major Historical Filipino Exhibit in Santa Barbara wraps up this Weekend

SBTHC
By
New
Published 11:46 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A historical Filipino exhibit in Santa Barbara is wrapping up on Sunday.

The exhibit, Manongs on the Central Coast: Forming Communities Across Generations, marks the first major historical display in Santa Barbara County.

It focuses on Filipino American immigration.

Local Filipino descendants believe the history of the pioneers has been overlooked.

Descendants in Santa Barbara hope this exhibit helps make their history more known throughout the community.

Hosted by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, the exhibit is currently open and runs through Sunday at Casa de la Guerra.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content