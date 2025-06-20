First Major Historical Filipino Exhibit in Santa Barbara wraps up this Weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A historical Filipino exhibit in Santa Barbara is wrapping up on Sunday.

The exhibit, Manongs on the Central Coast: Forming Communities Across Generations, marks the first major historical display in Santa Barbara County.

It focuses on Filipino American immigration.

Local Filipino descendants believe the history of the pioneers has been overlooked.

Descendants in Santa Barbara hope this exhibit helps make their history more known throughout the community.

Hosted by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, the exhibit is currently open and runs through Sunday at Casa de la Guerra.

