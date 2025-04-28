Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Man taken into custody after barricading himself off Stevens Road Monday

KEYT
By
today at 10:36 am
Published 11:03 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A man was taken into custody after barricading himself for a on Stevens Road Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies had followed the man from a different location before he barricaded himself and he was taken into custody shortly after.

Your News Channel saw Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and paramedics outside of the private neighborhood off of Calle Real which is technically part of Santa Barbara County although it is completely surrounded by the city limits of Santa Barbara.

Law enforcement, firefighters, and paramedics were staged along Stevens Road off of Calle Real for the barricaded man and negotiators were actively working the scene before he was detained Your News Channel was able to confirm at the scene.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

