CHP asks the public for help with investigation of fatal December 6 motorcycle crash in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is reaching out to the public for more information about a fatal motorcycle accident on the night of December 6, 2024.

On Dec. 6, 2024, around 9:47 p.m., a 32-year-old man -later identified as Joshua Fernandez- was riding his Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Highway 101 just north of San Ysidro Road stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Goleta (CHP) issued Wednesday.

For reasons still under investigation, Fernandez collided with a truck-tractor combination and sustained fatal injuries detailed the CHP.

Fernandez was declared dead at the scene of the collision by first responders shared the CHP.

The weather at the time of the crash was clear, cool, and dry with moderate traffic noted the CHP.

Anyone with information about this fatal collision is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 805-770-4800.

CHP Officer Ball has been assigned to the investigation explained the CHP.

