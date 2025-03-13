Storm surge comes and goes quickly without major impacts but mixed conditions linger on

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The latest storm hit the South Coast Wednesday night into Thursday morning while most people were sleeping and the morning has been a time to check for impacts and wait out the rest of the system.

Areas including Montecito Creek which, at times, has come alive and over its banks has held all that this storm could produce.

Mission Creek through Oak Park is making that somewhat tricky "S" turn without a problem and debris on the waterfront is light compared to past storms which coated parking lots with wet sand.

The construction area by the Cabrillo Boulevard roundabout has one area that took in a lot of water and it created a small pond by the side of the Cemetery facing the Andrea Clark Bird Refuge.

By midday, the weather radar showed just pockets of rain, some with intensities, including one cell over San Marcos Pass by Cachuma Lake, along Highway 154.

Emergency crews were also cleaning up a rollover crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at the Gaviota curve. There were no major injuries.