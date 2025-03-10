Fire crews responding to small vegetation fires along Highway 101 on Gaviota Coast Monday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to five small vegetation fires along northbound Highway 101 just north of Refugio on the Gaviota Coast.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a total of about five acres has been burned for the fire first reported at 1:35 p.m. Monday.

The images below, from Your News Channel's Evan Vega southbound on Highway 101, show flames along Highway 101 and multiple first responders on the scene.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows the general location of the fires as the red marker as well as responders at the scene as the red and green flags.

This is an evolving fire emergency and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.