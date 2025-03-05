Santa Barbara man arrested Wednesday in connection with December shooting

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – On Wednesday, a 37-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested in connection with a December 2024 shooting that hospitalized a man in Port Hueneme.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, around 10:48 p.m., an officer on routine patrol noticed a disturbance in the 2500 block of Sextant Avenue and decided to investigate stated a press release from the Port Hueneme Police Department.

According to Port Hueneme Police, people in the group directed the officer to a man who had just been shot and the shooting victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter had fled the scene just before the officer arrived in a black SUV shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

After an investigation, officers identified a 37-year-old Santa Barbara man as the suspected shooter and on March 5 of this year, detectives arrested the man in the 2000 block of Cliff Drive without incident detailed the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The 37-year-old was booked at the Ventura County Jail on the following charges:

PC 664/187-Attempted Murder

PC 245(a)(2)-Assault with a Firearm

PC 25850(a)-Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public

PC 29800(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of a Firearm

PC 30305(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of Ammunition

PC 417(a)(2)-Brandishing a Firearm

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at 805-986-6615 or through email at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org.

You can also provide information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.