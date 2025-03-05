Skip to Content
Ash Wednesday brings out large church congregations for the start of Lent

today at 4:40 pm
Published 5:26 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On this Ash Wednesday, Catholics on the Central Coast went to church for the traditional services that includes ashes on their forehead.

At the Old Mission in Santa Barbara, every pew was full for the multiple masses.

Ash Wednesday is the start of lent which lasts 40 days and leads up to Easter.

It is a time or repentance and reflection.

Many people also give something up during this period as a form of sacrifice.

According to studies, most people commonly discontinue sweets, swearing, or alcohol.

