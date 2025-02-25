Environmental & community leaders fight permit transfer for oil project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A contentious oil project on the Central Coast is drawing intense resistance from environmental groups and community leaders. Activists are urging Santa Barbara County officials to reject the transfer of permits for a pipeline with a notorious past—one linked to a catastrophic oil spill nearly a decade ago.

This morning, environmental advocates are gathering outside the County Administrative Building ahead of a crucial Board of Supervisors meeting. The rally, set to begin at 8 a.m., will feature speakers from environmental and Indigenous groups who strongly oppose the permit transfer from ExxonMobil to Sable Offshore Corporation, a Texas-based company looking to revive the pipeline along the Gaviota Coast.

The pipeline, originally operated by Exxon, was responsible for the devastating 2015 Refugio Oil Spill, which dumped over 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean. The disaster coated 150 miles of coastline, severely harming marine life and local ecosystems. Activists fear history could repeat itself if Sable takes over operations.

Environmentalists argue that Sable Offshore Corporation lacks the financial stability and track record needed to safely manage the pipeline. The company has already been cited for multiple violations, and just last week, it allegedly defied state orders to cease work on the damaged infrastructure.

The Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m., where officials will determine whether to approve the permit transfer. This decision could significantly impact the future of offshore drilling in the region.

As the debate unfolds, activists continue to push for a future free from the environmental risks associated with fossil fuel extraction.

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.