Police engaged in standoff with armed woman outside a vacant business on State Street Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Police are on the scene of a standoff with a woman armed with a knife outside a vacant business on State Street near Ortega Thursday.

Parts of State Street near Ortega are closed as part of the law enforcement response and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Your News Channel was able to confirm that the woman is known to officers and is outside the storefront that was Restoration Hardware at 710 State Street.

This is an ongoing police response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.