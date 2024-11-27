Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Hospice of Santa Barbara prepares for 41st Annual Light Up a Life Ceremony 

today at 10:27 am
Published 10:30 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Hospice of Santa Barbara is welcoming the community for its 41st Annual Light Up A Life Ceremony. 

This beloved community tradition takes place to remember those you miss this holiday season. 

All events are free.

Hospice of Santa Barbara hopes the community will come to one or more of the Light Up A Life ceremonies.

During the ceremonies, you can hang a star in memory of a loved one who has died or in honor of someone living. 

For more information visit: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/lual

Locations:

  • Montecito (Upper Village Green) – Thursday, December 5 at 5:00 p.m.
  • Goleta (Camino Real Marketplace) – Sunday, December 8 at 5:00 p.m.
  • Carpinteria (Seal Fountain) – Saturday, December 14 at 5:00 p.m.
  • Santa Barbara (Lobero Theatre) – Sunday, December 15 at 5:30 p.m.
Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

