Northbound Highway 101 backed up after garbage truck crash north of Sheffield Drive exit

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Northbound Highway 101 has been limited to one lane after a garbage truck crashed into the concrete barriers just north of the Sheffield Drive exit.

According to the Montecito Fire Department, the crash did not result in injuries to the driver, but the closure is expected to last longer than normal due to the size of the involved vehicle.

The California Department of Transportation asks drivers to avoid the area and check the latest on traffic conditions here.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.