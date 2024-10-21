Santa Barbara City College receives approval for health info management bachelor’s degree

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City College announced provisional approval for SBCC's proposed Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management.

Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is thrilled to announce that the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office (CCCCO) has granted provisional approval for SBCC’s proposed Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management (HIM). This marks a pivotal step in offering an innovative, industry-driven baccalaureate program that prepares students for leadership roles in healthcare.

The Health Information Management program will equip students with expertise in managing patient data, ensuring information security, and supporting operational functions within hospitals, clinics, government agencies and health technology companies. The curriculum combines health sciences, information technology (IT), data management and legal regulations. With the development of this baccalaureate program the offering will provide an in-depth understanding of both digital and traditional health information systems.

"This is an exciting moment for Santa Barbara City College and our Health Information Technology department," said Alan Price, Ph.D., SBCC Dean of Health and Human Services. "We are proud to develop a program that not only meets industry demand, but also supports our students’ growth, leadership and a stronger workforce pipeline in the healthcare sector."

Full approval for the HIM degree is contingent upon further review by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC), as well as intersegmental partners and the Board of Governors. Once accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM), graduates will be eligible to take the national exam to become Registered Health Information Administrators (RHIA), opening doors to promising careers in this rapidly growing field.

“We are committed to ensuring this program meets the highest standards of quality and excellence,” added Dr. Maria Villagomez, SBCC Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Academic Affairs. “This degree will be instrumental in addressing workforce needs and supporting the healthcare industry in our community and beyond.”

SBCC is eagerly working toward final approval and looks forward to launching this impactful program soon.

