Angelina Jolie to be awarded the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 40th SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced Wednesday that Angelina Jolie will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award on Feb. 5, 2025 during the 40th iteration of the film festival.

Courtesy of Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Modern Master Award, created in 1995 and renamed to the Maltin Master Award in honor of Santa Barbara International Film Festival moderator and film critic Leonard Maltin, is used to honor an individual who has enriched our nation's culture through the motion picture industry.

Previous recipients of the award include Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr., Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Christopher Plummer, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nolan, and Peter Jackson.

Jolie is an Academy Award-winning actress, director, and producer and her film credits include: Salt; Girl, Interrupted; and the Maleficent series. She also directed, produced, and co-wrote First They Killed My Father and the yet-to-be-released Without Blood.

She directed the Oscar-nominated drama Unbroken and is also a Tony Award-winning producer of the Broadway musical The Outsiders.

"Angelina Jolie makes bold choices, both as an actress and as a director. She sets the bar high in both disciplines and always comes through," said Leonard Maltin. "I look forward to reviewing her career with her in Santa Barbara!"

Jolie also has over 20 years of humanitarian work on behalf of refugees, human rights, environmental conservation, and global education.

She founded the Maddox Foundation, a development program focused on conservation, agriculture, education, and economic development headquartered in Cambodia.

The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from February 4 through February 15 and passes as well as more information for the event can be found here.