Car crash injures four on Highway 101 in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department are currently on scene of a car crash that injured four people on the Highway 101 onramp near Winchester Canyon in Goleta.

One car with two adults and two minors had all patients helped to Cottage Hospital just before 8:00 p.m. Monday while a second car with a solo male driver refused treatment, according to the SBCFD.

Highway 101 was closed temporarily and is opening shortly and the cause of the crash is under investigation, detailed the SBCFD.

