Ventura boutique addresses low autism employment rates by exclusively employing adults on the spectrum

VENTURA, Calif.— When Ryan Decant noticed his special needs students weren’t finding work after graduating, he made it his mission to create a space for them to thrive.

“ If you don't feel like you're part of the community, you feel like you're a burden on the community, and that can cause all kinds of depression and whatnot and loneliness. So I just want them to come here and feel happy and be part of the family,” said Decant, who created a boutique he named Industry Horror and manages the print shop that makes the unique T-shirts the store sells.

Industry Horror is a play on words. Not only do they create and sell horror-themed merchandise but their namesake addresses the staggering statistic that up to 85% of adults with autism are unemployed.

“ Some of the smartest people have autism and I wish it were I wish it were easier for people with autism to get jobs,” said 20 year old Juliana Graves, who landed her first job at Industry Horror.

“When you have people say, Oh, you're not, you're not what we want, you're not what we're looking for. You don't meet the criteria, just we're not qualified enough, all these other different things, right? So that's been the most difficult and that's been the most struggle,” said Joel Felix, who works part time at the Ventura boutique.

“A lot of autistic kids need supplemental income because they don't get a lot money through SSI. They don't get a lot of stuff. How can a kid or an adult live on 600 bucks a month?” asked Helen Gutierrez, whose son works at the Industry Horror Warehouse.

Two- thirds of Industry Horror’s sales come from the merchandise created in their warehouse.

All of the money generated through merchandise sales goes directly back into paying the employees’ salaries.

Not only does working create financial independence and teach them skills like silk screening, but it also creates a sense of community.

“Working in an environment with people that have the same traits as I do. It makes me emotional. I feel accepted. I feel that I can work with people. That I can accept myself,” said Industry Horror Store Manager Jennifer Cravens.

The CDC says an estimated 5.4 million adults in the United States have autism spectrum disorder.