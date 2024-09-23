Color the World features local artwork up for auction ahead of Storyteller’s big Friday gala

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you love art -- and children -- there's a great way to invest in both.

Color the World is a collaborative display of artwork up for auction by local artists at the Helena Mason Gallery in the Funk Zone. Proceeds will benefit Storyteller Children's Center in Santa Barbara.

The non-profit's big gala is Friday, September 27, but an online art pre-show is happening now.

Ten talented artists have donated pieces up for auction, all to support babies, toddlers and preschools in our community facing adversity.

Other auction items include A Day with the Dodgers, Courtside with the Clippers and, a Vail Getaway.

Click here to view the pieces up for auction or, to make a bid.