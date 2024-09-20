Direct Relief delivers thousands of N95 masks for those affected by fires across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This week, Santa Barbara-based disaster and emergency response organization Direct Relief delivered thousands of N95 masks to assist those impacted by fires.

Direct Relief delivered 50,000 N95 masks to areas including the Bridge Fire and Line Fire in greater Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

The San Bernardino Office of Emergency Services will be distributing the donated masks to those impacted by hazardous air quality conditions due to wildfire smoke in the region.

In response to the three wildfires burning in Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Leaders of Direct Relief say the Bridge Fire, which is currently the largest of the trio, is 11 percent contained, the Line Fire is 42 percent contained, and the Airport Fire is 31 percent contained.

They say the total acreage burned so far this year in all California wildfires exceeds the five-year average.

Year to date, about 994,000 acres have been burned compared to the annual average of 903,000 acres.

According to Direct Relief, one person has been killed by wildfires this year in California and 1,656 structures have been damaged or destroyed.