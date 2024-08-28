Local therapist opens new clinic in Downtown Santa Barbara to meet growing need in community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Riviera Therapy owner Jenn Kennedy says the pandemic created a massive spike in the need for mental health services.



“There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of uncertainty about what was going to happen for people's jobs, for people's health,” said Kennedy.



Though many turned to online therapy, kennedy’s patients came to her in person, but with safety guidelines in place.



A local banker helped Kennedy make the switch from leasing to owning, which has allowed Riviera Therapy to hire more staff and expand to a second location.



Kennedy's clinics have five areas of specialty including teens and young adults, the LGBTQ community, parenting, addiction, and even sex therapy.



“ I saw it as a gap in our training and a gap in the couples that I was seeing when they needed more support around sex specifically. And so for me, having the theory, having much more training in that area, much more knowledge about the history and about literally anatomy, all of it was really helpful because it's a different conversation than most therapists are having that are just in couples work,” said Kennedy.



Anne Finch says it was her personal success with overcoming addiction years ago that motivates her to help others.



“ I understand how devastating and addiction can be, how it literally changes who you are. It's almost like you're two different people. And so when somebody comes in with a substance use disorder, I really notice their pain,” said Finch, who started out as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor years ago, and now has her certification in sex addiction treatment and her license in marriage and family therapy.



She says it’s important to first treat the trauma, anxiety, and depression that often fuel addiction.



“You have to understand what their triggers are. You have to understand what they're environment is, what's their relationship like, what's their motivation? It's one of those things where I might plant some seeds, but then ultimately it's the person who decides when they're ready,” said Finch.



Riviera Therapy's offices are on State Street between Micheltorena and Arrellaga.

