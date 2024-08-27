Nonprofit hires new dementia specialist to help caregivers for free in Montecito

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Friendship Center of Montecito just hired a new dementia specialist to help caregivers in the community.

The organization also built a new Dementia Resource Hub for caregivers to find information and more.

The Hub is the organization's direct response to the community's request for help during one of the most challenging times of life.

In a statement, the team at the Friendship Center explained, "Across the U.S., over 11 million people are providing unpaid care to a family member or friend living with a form of dementia, and this number is booming as more adults reach age 65."

They say by 2035, one in four Santa Barbara residents will be over the age of 65.

Directors of the center say in Santa Barbara County, there are no free options for dementia-focused care navigation, consultations, or basic caregiver education programs.

The Hub extends its reach beyond South Santa Barbara County through its online resources.

The online resources include educational workshops facilitated by renowned dementia care specialists, and caregiver training sessions with accessible support to anyone, anywhere.

The Hub will be the community's cornerstone for free information, support, and care navigation for those impacted by dementia.

Unlike a "one size fits all" approach, the Hub prioritizes person-centered support with sustainable, community-based strategies.

The Hub’s dementia-focused services have three components: educational opportunities, peer support programs, and care resource navigation.

In this program, Friendship Center’s Family Services team, which includes two expert consultants recruited for this project, will provide family caregivers with support via education, referrals, and problem-solving techniques through one on one discussions onsite at the Hub or via phone or video calls.

This program was designed to be delivered through an adult day program for dementia caregivers, as their services revolve around the health and well-being of the care recipient and the caregiver, but through the community resource hub, it will also be open to dementia caregivers who do not have loved ones attending the Friendship Center’s day program.

This initiative aspires to improve the quality of life for caregivers and their loved ones affected by dementia, while also promoting a more supportive and inclusive society for all.

Through targeted interventions, sustained partnerships, and community engagement, the initiative aims to create lasting positive change in the lives of caregivers and their families.