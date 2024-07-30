Santa Barbara Maritime Museum showcases new exhibit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is showcasing coastal landmarks with its new exhibit opening.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to announce the opening of its latest exhibition, Majestic California Piers, featuring 31 photographs showcasing iconic piers throughout California (spanning from San Simeon to Oceanside). The piers are seen through the lenses of acclaimed photographers Bill Dewey and Dan Merkel whose breathtaking aerial views and intimate details provide unique vantage points of these coastal landmarks.

“Humans have always interacted with the ocean. From sailing to diving, we want to explore the water in ways that excite us,” said SBMM Curator Emily Falke. “Whether strolling along the wooden planks or viewing the sea below, piers offer a dramatic view of the ocean or the shore. Piers allow us to see beyond the land, and even ourselves, as we search for the perfect California beach experience.”

In the mid-19th century, cities grew from goods carried across the ocean on massive ships. Piers were developed out of necessity, allowing vessels to dock closer to shore to load and unload travelers, cargo, and livestock. Today, many piers remain along California's coastline. Locally three piers can be found in Santa Barbara County: Stearns Wharf; Goleta Pier; and Gaviota Pier. Stearns Wharf is a bit of a misnomer as it is actually a pier. Wharfs are platforms built parallel to shore while piers extend perpendicularly out into and over the water.

“Through unique perspectives and stunning imagery, Dewey and Merkel capture the beauty and significance of California's piers, offering SBMM visitors a truly immersive visual experience,” said SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga. “Their works not only celebrate these architectural marvels but invites us to reflect on California's history and its deep connection with the ocean.”

Majestic California Piers provides two very distinct viewpoints captured by two very distinct and incredible photographers. Bill Dewey was always fascinated with landscape photography, finding inspiration especially from man-made objects found in natural settings. He became fascinated with piers during aviation travels he took up and down the California coast from Santa Monica to San Diego. The resulting aerial photographs of piers in this exhibition provide a bird’s-eye view that cannot be seen from shore.“I want to share a view that is rarely seen by people,” said Dewey, “With every photo I take, I get to describe the uniqueness of each pier as they all have their own special design elements. Each pier is truly distinct.”

Legendary water and surfing photographer Dan Merkel often shoots panoramic landscape images, mostly travel shots and often taken near the ocean. His images of piers provide unique and often intimate portraits of the structures highlighted through the beautiful lighting of a sunrise or sunset. “Piers are excellent subjects because they have so much symbolism in them,” said Merkel. “Shooting panoramic piers from the beach works well at sunrise and sunset, and I wait for just the right light. The goal is to take the viewer to places they have not visited and to see things unlike anything they have seen before.”

Majestic California Piers will be open to the public from September 5, 2024, to January 19, 2025. The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about visiting the museum, please visit sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404.

To learn more about piers, and as part of SBMM’s Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series, Santa Barbara author and historian Neal Graffy will be presenting “Opening the Door to Santa Barbara: John Peck Stearns and his Wharf.” Graffy will share the story of John Peck Stearns, the creation of Stearns Wharf, and the important role both played in Santa Barbara’s development. The lecture will take place at SBMM on September 19, 2024. Purchase tickets here: https://orders.sbmm.org/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=393622~09f3c710-4764-42f1-90f2-a 72365b12ce2&

Majestic California Piers is generously sponsored by George H. and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation; Mimi Michaelis; The June G. Outhwaite Charitable Trust; and Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Located in the historic Waterfront Center Building, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is a hub for exploring Santa Barbara’s coastal heritage. Founded by local fishermen, divers, and sailors in July of 2000, SBMM offers a variety of interactive exhibits and educational programs for all ages. Visitors are invited to discover the ocean’s integral role in our community through hands-on experiences, with the goal of instilling a deep appreciation for the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel and ensuring its legacy lives on. SBMM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. To learn more, visit sbmm.org.

