Fireworks safety advisory issued ahead of July 4 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department warned about firework safety before July 4.

Below is a press release on the potential dangers of fireworks for the holiday:

As Independence Day approaches, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds the public that all types of fireworks are illegal in unincorporated areas and several cities including Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton, and Solvang. Safe and Sane fireworks are only permitted in the cities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and Lompoc.

Fireworks can cause severe injuries, burns, and fires. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending professional displays.

Safety Tips:

1. Attend Professional Displays: Enjoy fireworks safely at shows run by experts.

2. Pet Safety: Loud noises can distress pets. Leave them at home during fireworks events.

For Legal Fireworks Areas:

1. Preparation: Keep water nearby to extinguish fireworks properly.

2. Avoid Alcohol: Do not use fireworks while impaired.

3. Safety with Duds: Do not handle unexploded fireworks. Soak them in water instead.

For additional safety information, contact the Santa Barbara County Fire Department at (805) 896-6336. Celebrate safely

Santa Barbara County Fire Department