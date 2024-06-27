Hidden camera found on Goleta-area resident’s property

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif- A quiet neighborhood near Goleta has been on high alert after learning a camera was found in a homeowner's bushes, out of sight and pointed directly at the home.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say gardners found the device back in April on the 200-block of Via El Encantador.

When the camera was found, it was originally believed to be a bomb, but it turned out to be a camera camouflaged in tape, with a charging bank, long chord and an SD card.

"The bomb squad man said 'is someone watching (my) house? People in and out here? We really recommend you put some cameras out around your house.'"

The homeowner said he doesn't know why someone would do this and was left with no choice but to install cameras of his own to ensure nothing like this happens again.

In the quiet neighborhood, residents find themselves asking, why here?

But, Santa Barbara County is not the only location dealing with this issue. Hidden cameras have also been found in places like Calabasas, Glendale, Alhambra and other residential areas.

Charlie Angeles, a neighbor of the targeted homeowner says it makes him a little nervous "knowing that like someone is looking out that like trying to find us."

Law enforcement officials recommend residents be aware of their surroundings and know the perimeters of their home. So far, no one has been arrested. The Sheriffs Department is asking anyone with information to come forward.