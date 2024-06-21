New update given for Highway 101 renovations in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The SB Roads organization announced an update to its renovation project of Highway 101 recently.

Below is a press release on the update:

Spotlight: In Montecito, crews are finishing up initial work in the median and will begin shifting southbound lanes and reopen the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd on July 2. The southbound on-ramp at Posilipo Ln will close on July 1 and remain closed through spring 2026. Please note that the divided northbound lanes between Hixon and Olive Mill Roads (shown in the graphic below) will start as early as July 13. Please expect trucks entering and exiting the median at night and day/night noise. In Summerland, plants will start going in along southbound lanes between Sheffield Dr and Wallace Ave. Irrigation work continues on the northbound side. In the Padaro segment, crews will continue working on new median safety barriers and drainage improvements.

Closures (weather permitting)

Please drive safely through the corridor and remember to Slow for the Cone Zone. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas. Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours. Please expect day and night work.

Northbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 9:00 pm - 5:00 am, 1 lane: Carpinteria Ave to Hermosillo Rd Monday - Thursday nights, 8:00 pm – 5:00 am, 1 lane: Carpinteria Ave to Hermosillo Rd On-ramp at San Ysidro Rd, closed until early 2025, drivers can use the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr Upcoming closure: off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd will close as early as July 13 until fall 2024

Southbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 10:00 pm - 7:00 am, 1 lane: Cabrillo Blvd to Carpinteria Ave, on-ramp at Posilipo Ln Monday - Thursday nights, 8:00 pm – 7:00 am, 1 lane: Cabrillo Blvd to Carpinteria Ave, on-ramp at Posilipo Ln Off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd , reopening July 2. Drivers can use the off-ramp at Sheffield Dr as a detour until the ramp reopens. On-ramp at Posilipo Ln , will close beginning July 1 and remain closed through spring 2026. Drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr (see map below).

N Jameson Ln week of June 24, 7:00 am - 4:00 pm weekdays, flaggers will direct traffic on N Jameson Ln between San Ysidro Rd and Olive Mill Rd as needed.

S Jameson Ln 7:00 am - 4:00 pm daily, flaggers will direct traffic on S Jameson Ln near the southbound on-ramp at Posilipo Ln.



Please note: consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time (unless where noted) to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours, and maps, please visit www.SBROADS.com and select the project segment.

Highway 101: Montecito

The Montecito segment is located between Sheffield Dr and Olive Mill Rd.

Highway 101 Freeway lanes Crews will continue paving activities in the median (see photo above and below) and continue drainage improvements. Please expect trucks entering and exiting the median at night and day/night noise. Crews will shift southbound lanes to prepare for upcoming construction on July 1. Please be mindful of changing traffic patterns. Northbound lanes will shift as early as July 13 (see graphic above re: divided lanes). Southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd Crews will finish work on the new retaining wall, drainage improvements, curbs, and pavement. The ramp will reopen July 2. Romero and Oak Creek Bridges Crews will continue work on the superstructures for the creek bridges.



Highway 101: Summerland

The Summerland segment is located between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane.

Landscaping Crews are planting along southbound Hwy 101 and installing irrigation on northbound Hwy 101 from Evans Ave to N Padaro Ln (see photo above). Please expect Hwy 101 shoulder closures for this work as needed.



Highway 101: Padaro

The Padaro segment is located between North Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane.