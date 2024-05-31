Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network sees growing number of starving pelicans along beaches

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network just released several pelicans in Goleta this week. According to leaders of the organization, since April 23, the organization has admitted 116 brown pelican patients.

"Birds arriving are emaciated and dehydrated, and many have injuries from fishing hooks and line. There are many more reports of deceased pelicans being found all over Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, This isn't just concentrated in our area either, centers ranging from San Francisco to San Diego are also seeing large numbers of starving pelicans. The cause of this event is still largely unknown and teams of scientists and wildlife specialists across the state are still ruling out possible causes," said Ariana Katovich, executive director of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

Katovich believes current evidence points to starvation as one of the causes, despite plenty of food available for them to eat.

Leaders of the wildlife center encourage those who see a pelican in distress in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to call the Wildlife Helpline at 805-681-1080 before attempting rescue of an animal or to report an animal that needs help.

If you would like to help SBWCN respond to this event, the community is encouraged to consider making a donation to the work to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, visit: https://www.sbwcn.org/.