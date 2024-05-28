Skip to Content
Traveling arts organization sparks creative writing skills in students across Santa Barbara County

today at 9:55 am
Published 10:36 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Elementary school students in Santa Barbara County are getting a chance to write a story with the help of the people behind an award-winning podcast. Students at Brandon Elementary in Goleta are being entertained by Story Pirates.

The traveling arts organization brings the kids into a story creation zone, where actors from Story Pirates use the students' ideas to create a story on the spot.

The show is part of the UCSB Arts and Lectures Art Adventures Program.

"The Story Pirates are a traveling arts organization that travels throughout the United States," said director Jenna Hamilton-Rolle of education and community engagement at the UCSB Arts and Lectures Art Adventures Program.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

