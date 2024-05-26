Outdoor School destroyed by 2017 Whittier Fire reopening for 2024-2025 school year

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Outdoor School near Camp Rancho Alegre, once burnt down by the 2017 Whittier Fire, is set to reopen for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

Below is a press release from the school on the upcoming opening:

Santa Barbara County, CA – Los Padres Council is thrilled to announce the reopening of its Outdoor School at Camp Rancho Alegre for the 2024-2025 school year.

For over half a century, the Los Padres Council has been dedicated to empowering young minds with essential life skills, fostering a deep appreciation for nature, and promoting values that align with the principles of Scouting America. The Outdoor School, at Camp Rancho Alegre in Santa Barbara County, has been a cornerstone of these efforts.

The Outdoor School offers an unparalleled opportunity for local students and teachers to engage in hands-on, experiential learning in the heart of nature. Over the years, it has served as a source of inspiration, personal growth, and community enrichment for 500,000 elementary school students.

The Outdoor School at Camp Rancho Alegre is pivotal in providing an immersive environmental outdoor and science education to students across Southern and Central California. In the Spring of 2024, 5th, and 6th-grade campers from 11 local elementary schools attended the “soft” opening of The Outdoor School.

“It is so exciting to be back as The Outdoor School Director and welcome back local schools allowing us to continue providing valuable, enriching experiences for students and teachers alike.” Amanda Chick exclaims.

The new Outdoor School campus on the 215-acre Camp Rancho Alegre can house over 150 campers per week with a projection of serving 5,000 campers next school year.

While dealing with the aftermath of the destruction of the 2017 fire has been a challenge, it also created an opportunity to dream big for our kids. Thanks to local community leaders, supporters, construction crews our dream is coming to reality. We look forward to affording all of our local youth an impactful outdoor experience for the next century.” shares Carlos Cortez, Executive Director of Los Padres Council and The Outdoor School.

The Press is welcome to join in on the celebration.

When: June 15, 2024

Where: Camp Rancho Alegre 2680 Highway 154, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Time: 9:00 am-12:00 pm

The Outdoor School Mission Statement:

The mission of the Outdoor School is to inspire a sense of wonder and curiosity about our dynamic and diverse environments by providing direct experiences with nature. During their studies, students learn teamwork and leadership skills and gain firsthand knowledge of their role and responsibility in protecting our environment through experiential learning.

About Scouting America, Los Padres Council

Scouting America, Los Padres Council, serves boys and girls ages 5 to 20 and their families within the counties of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. Los Padres Council was first chartered in 1919 and has promoted youth leadership and family-based programs ever since. Los Padres Council has a varied set of programs in an effort to serve our community's diverse families with the mission to prepare our youth for their future endeavors.

The Outdoor School