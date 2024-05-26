City of Santa Barbara releases sales tax results for quarter and transient tax results for April
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara released its sales tax results for the quarter that ended March 31 and transient occupancy tax results for April on Thursday.
Below is a press release from the City on the latest reports:
Sales Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
The City of Santa Barbara received $6.9 Million in sales tax revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which is the third quarter of the City’s fiscal year.
Year to date, total sales tax revenues are coming in about 5.0% below budget. For Fiscal Year 2024, the City’s sales tax revenue budget is $30.6 Million.
Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended April 30, 2024
The City of Santa Barbara collected $2.7 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for April 2024, the tenth month in the City’s fiscal year.
Year to date, the City has collected $26.0 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $24.0 Million came from hotels and $2.0 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 4.0% below budget.
The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on "Transient" guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.
The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $33.0 Million, of which $27.5 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.City of Santa Barbara