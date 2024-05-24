Memorial Day Ceremony to honor fallen heroes with 150 doves in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Veteran Pierre Claeyssens ​​of the Veterans Foundation and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 is getting ready for this year's Memorial Day Ceremony in Santa Barbara. As a veteran, he will talk about several fallen heroes he met while serving our country.

Claeyssens will also explain why he believes Memorial Day is the most important holiday of the year.

This year, a local family will feature 150 doves as part of the ceremony. Find out what it means for the family to share their doves while honoring the men and women in uniform who proudly served their country.

Claeyssens said the open air ceremony will include the UCSB ROTC Color Guard; Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band; David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, The Prime Time Band, and a flyover by The Condor Squadron.

To learn more, visit https://www.pcvf.org/memorial-day-ceremony

This free event is on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery (901 Channel Drive., Santa Barbara, CA 93108).