UCSB alumni reflect on the Isla Vista killings, 10 years later

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - For Jordan Killebrew and Jonathan Abboud, May 23, 2014 remains a day that profoundly resonates with them.

That is the day that six people lost their lives and many others were injured, from a deadly massacre that took place in Isla Vista.

Killebrew and Abboud, both attended UC Santa Barbara. Killebrew was already an alumnus at the time, while Abboud was finishing his last year at the university and his final days as the Student Body President.

Both remember vividly where they were when this tragedy striked.

“I remember them texting me and calling me saying, 'Jordan, I hear gunshots. What do I do?' shared Killebrew. "And I told them, 'Please come to my apartment down in Santa Barbara, get out of Isla Vista as soon as possible. Just leave.'

While Killebrew was at the next city over, Abboud was hundreds of miles away wishing he could be closer, ready to help.

"I started getting frantic phone calls from lots of different people that I knew who lived all over, all of who were hearing gunshots. It was a tough night because I was so far away from my friends and I felt helpless," said Abboud.

The night felt long for the both of them as no information was coming out fast on the night of.

It wasn't until the next morning, they along with the rest of the world found out that six UC Santa Barbara students had lost their lives that night.

But from tragedy came a call to action in moving forward - this including the Project Isla Vista Love, which was created and founded by Killebrew.

“The main reason for Project IV Love was to build something as a reminder to never let us get to that place. Never let us get to a place where there was so much misogyny, hate, vitriol for a person to take the lives of others and themselves," said Killebrew.

Project Isla Vista then raised thousands of dollars and built the Isla Vista Love and Remembrance Garden.

There in the garden sits six benches, all unique designed for the six people who lost their lives that night.

In addition to these projects, the legislation for gun violence restraining orders -also known as 'red flag law' - passed immediately following the tragedy.

“We also have our own local government now that can work on public safety issues and we have things like interpersonal violence," said Abboud.

Ten years after the tragedy, Killabrew and Abboud say they continue to find ways to move forward.

A memorial ceremony will be held Thursday at noon, at the Isla Vista Love and Remembrance Garden to remember the six lives that were lost night.