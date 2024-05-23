Rotary Club of Montecito awards scholarships to twelve local SBCC students in technical programs
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City College Foundation issued the following press release announcing the awarding of twelve scholarships to students attending the local community college from the Rotary Club of Montecito.
In partnership with the SBCC Foundation, the Rotary Club of Montecito and its supporting foundation are pleased to announce the awarding of twelve (12) $1,250 scholarships to standout SBCC students pursuing study in a career technical education program.
“The Rotary Club of Montecito is proud of its long-standing relationship with Santa Barbara City
College. This year, 12 deserving students were honored with scholarships in a variety of
vocational fields, including anthropology, early childhood education, nursing, and cosmetology,
among others,” said Rotary Club of Montecito President Tony Morris. “Our members always
look forward each year to celebrating the academic accomplishments of such inspiring
students.”
SBCC Foundation CEO Bobbi Abram added, “We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Montecito for
their commitment to SBCC students. The Club has generously supported scholarships to SBCC’s
Career Technical Education students for nearly 30 years. The college’s outstanding CTE
programs provide specialized skills that students need to reach their career goals and fulfill
important professional roles in our community.”
Students were selected from among SBCC’s more than 60 Career Technical Education
programs. Faculty nominated students who demonstrate leadership, academic excellence, and
service to their classroom, campus, or community.
Rotary’s Four-Way Test guides the nomination and choice of scholarship recipients: Is it Truth? Is it Fair to all concerned? Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendship? Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?
Congratulations to the 2024 scholarship recipients:
From the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation
Kati and Peter Buehler Family Scholarship: Charlie Cook, Early Childhood Education
Cathy Cash and Bruce McRoy Scholarship: Kathryn Sullivan, Nursing
Julie and Roger Davis Scholarship: William Sotelo, Construction Technology
Lora and Tom Fisher Scholarship: Dan Rowand, Business Administration
Bernadette Bagley Scholarship: Andrea Delgado-Tena, Education
Todd and Allyson Aldrich Scholarship: Sarah-Joy Stevens, Radiography
Craig and Liz Breese Scholarship: Mraz Yu, Anthropology
From the Rotary Club of Montecito
Martin and Julia Koobation Scholarship: Claire Geriak, Journalism
Career Technical Education Scholarships:
Kylie Merkovich, Interior Design
Jessica Good, Drafting/CAD
Jaciel Rios, Cosmetology
Adrian Rodriguez, Graphic Design and Photography