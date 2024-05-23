Rotary Club of Montecito awards scholarships to twelve local SBCC students in technical programs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City College Foundation issued the following press release announcing the awarding of twelve scholarships to students attending the local community college from the Rotary Club of Montecito.

In partnership with the SBCC Foundation, the Rotary Club of Montecito and its supporting foundation are pleased to announce the awarding of twelve (12) $1,250 scholarships to standout SBCC students pursuing study in a career technical education program.

“The Rotary Club of Montecito is proud of its long-standing relationship with Santa Barbara City

College. This year, 12 deserving students were honored with scholarships in a variety of

vocational fields, including anthropology, early childhood education, nursing, and cosmetology,

among others,” said Rotary Club of Montecito President Tony Morris. “Our members always

look forward each year to celebrating the academic accomplishments of such inspiring

students.”

SBCC Foundation CEO Bobbi Abram added, “We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Montecito for

their commitment to SBCC students. The Club has generously supported scholarships to SBCC’s

Career Technical Education students for nearly 30 years. The college’s outstanding CTE

programs provide specialized skills that students need to reach their career goals and fulfill

important professional roles in our community.”

Students were selected from among SBCC’s more than 60 Career Technical Education

programs. Faculty nominated students who demonstrate leadership, academic excellence, and

service to their classroom, campus, or community.

Rotary’s Four-Way Test guides the nomination and choice of scholarship recipients: Is it Truth? Is it Fair to all concerned? Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendship? Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?

Congratulations to the 2024 scholarship recipients:

From the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation

Kati and Peter Buehler Family Scholarship: Charlie Cook, Early Childhood Education

Cathy Cash and Bruce McRoy Scholarship: Kathryn Sullivan, Nursing

Julie and Roger Davis Scholarship: William Sotelo, Construction Technology

Lora and Tom Fisher Scholarship: Dan Rowand, Business Administration

Bernadette Bagley Scholarship: Andrea Delgado-Tena, Education

Todd and Allyson Aldrich Scholarship: Sarah-Joy Stevens, Radiography

Craig and Liz Breese Scholarship: Mraz Yu, Anthropology

From the Rotary Club of Montecito

Martin and Julia Koobation Scholarship: Claire Geriak, Journalism

Career Technical Education Scholarships:

Kylie Merkovich, Interior Design

Jessica Good, Drafting/CAD

Jaciel Rios, Cosmetology

Adrian Rodriguez, Graphic Design and Photography