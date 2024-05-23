One man sustains minor injuries after crashing into Goleta 7-Eleven Thursday afternoon

GOLETA, Calif. – One man was transported with minor injuries when the sedan he was driving crashed into a 7-Eleven in the 7300 block of Calle Real Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Goleta Valley Emergency Room with minor injuries and the male passenger did not have any reported injuries at the scene detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, there were no other injuries to customers or employees, but the store has been closed due to the major damage caused by the incident.