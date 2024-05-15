Skip to Content
National Geographic photographer inspires teens to help safeguard the world’s oceans in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Hundreds of students are getting a chance to see the work of National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier in Santa Barbara.

Mittermeier has dedicated her life to safeguarding the world’s oceans. She founded the International League of Conservation Photographers to drive conservation efforts through storytelling.

The photographer co-founded nonprofit SeaLegacy focused on the intersection of art, science and conservation to revive the ocean.

Find out what it meant for one local student who has been following Mittermeier's career as she shares images and stories from her travels on News Channel 3.

