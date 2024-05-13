Recording artist Jordan Asher Huffman donating anthem to support mental health services for first responders in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nashville-based recording artist Jordan Asher Huffman is donating an anthem to help support mental health services first responders across Santa Barbara County.

Jordan Asher Huffman's single Out Loud will serve as this year’s anthem for all One805LIVE! events.

As One805’s 2024 Mental Wellness Ambassador, Huffman and One805 are taking a proactive approach to help first responders.

Huffman will debut his song on May 19 at the One805LIVE! event at Sunstone Winery.

For more information, visit: https://one805.org/events/one805live-sunstone-2024/