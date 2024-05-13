Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Recording artist Jordan Asher Huffman donating anthem to support mental health services for first responders in Santa Barbara County

ONE805
By
today at 10:13 am
Published 10:34 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nashville-based recording artist Jordan Asher Huffman is donating an anthem to help support mental health services first responders across Santa Barbara County.

Jordan Asher Huffman's single Out Loud will serve as this year’s anthem for all One805LIVE! events.

As One805’s 2024 Mental Wellness Ambassador, Huffman and One805 are taking a proactive approach to help first responders.

Huffman will debut his song on May 19 at the One805LIVE! event at Sunstone Winery.

For more information, visit: https://one805.org/events/one805live-sunstone-2024/

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
One805Live
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content