Two people sentenced for animal cruelty convictions

Santa Barbara County District Attorney
Published 11:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney (SBCDA) John T. Savrnoch announced Friday two sentences on separate animal abuse cases after two people pled guilty to these incidents.

David George Brown, a 47-year-old Lompoc resident, pled guilty to felony animal cruelty due to abusive patterns against his pitbull including smacking, punching, kicking, pushing and grabbing and twisting her ear, according to the SBCDA's office.

Brown once stomped on her ribs with his shoe and wrangled the dog by the neck and all these instances gave him a 72-day jail sentence, two years of supervised probation and prohibition from animal ownership for 10 years, explained the SBCDA's office.

Bianca Alexis Rodriguez, a 42-year-old woman, pled guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty where she allowed two pit bulls in her custody to escape, detailed the SBCDA's office.

The two pit bulls later attacked a neighbor's French bulldog after tearing through a fence and left the neighbor's dog bleeding and later dead from his injuries, according to the SBCDA's office.

Rodriguez received an 84-day jail sentence, a ten-year animal ownership prohibition and restitution payments to the dead pet's owners, explained the SBCDA's office.

For pet owners with animal abuse cases, said cases are reportable at the county abuse and neglect website.

Caleb Nguyen

