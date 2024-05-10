Housesitters arrested Friday thanks to cybersecurity after attempted theft

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Deputies arrested three people after they attempted to steal from the home they were hired to house sit thanks to cybersecurity measures preventing fraud, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO).

A 30-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man all attempted to steal property and credit from the residents whose house they were watching, explained the SBCSO.

The victims of the attempted stealing received a fraud alert from their credit card company and an alert from their internet provider for suspicious activity detailed the SBCSO.

The SBCSO was then contacted and the victims gave information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Both the 30-year-old man and the 36-year-old involved in the robbery have been released from jail and custody respectively, according to the SBCSO.

The 29-year-old woman remains in custody with a $150,000 bail for her role in the crime committed, explained the SBCSO.

The SBCSO reminds residents of tips to help guard against both fraud and identity theft: